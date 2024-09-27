Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.