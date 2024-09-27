General Dynamics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2026 earnings at $17.89 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $300.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.76. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

