Honeywell International Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

