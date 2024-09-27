Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Shares Down 0.6%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 167,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 218,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Ascend Wellness Price Performance
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
