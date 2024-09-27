Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.26 and a 200-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,678,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

