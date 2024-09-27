Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Up 1.5%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.37. 219,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 81,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 372.20% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove Collaborative stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Grove Collaborative as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

