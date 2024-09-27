FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $147.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.