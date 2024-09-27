Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

