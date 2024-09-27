Estée Lauder Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 24,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,679 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

