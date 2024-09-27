Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 19,720 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 278% compared to the typical volume of 5,218 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 440,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.