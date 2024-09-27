Southwest Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 39,081 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 27,266 call options.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $166,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,496 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,468,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $48,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

