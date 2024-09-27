iQIYI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 26,686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 165% compared to the typical volume of 10,056 call options.

iQIYI Trading Up 15.5 %

IQ stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 966,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

