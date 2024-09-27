GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 57,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 126,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

