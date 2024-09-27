Valero Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 38,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 204% compared to the average daily volume of 12,599 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.
Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE VLO opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
