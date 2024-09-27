Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. 1,307,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 768,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Boqii Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

