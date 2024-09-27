VanEck Semiconductor ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 165,733 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 120,147 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SMH opened at $252.62 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.