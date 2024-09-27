British American Tobacco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 241,857 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,540% compared to the typical volume of 5,212 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

