Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Up 6.9%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 541,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Seadrill
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seadrill
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.