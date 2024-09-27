Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.