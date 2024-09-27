Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$13.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Insiders have sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

