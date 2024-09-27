Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperformer” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

RGLD opened at $145.62 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.