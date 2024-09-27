Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.42.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$29.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.87.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. Company insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.