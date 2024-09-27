Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Stock Down 2.9 %

FLNT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

