StockNews.com Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $326.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medpace by 38.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.