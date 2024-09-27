Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $36.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

JNPR opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

