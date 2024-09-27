The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $143.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

