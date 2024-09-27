Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $61.88

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

