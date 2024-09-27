Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $7.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 2,938,184 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

