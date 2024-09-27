WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $91.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,328,000 after purchasing an additional 688,812 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,297,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

