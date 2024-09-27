Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $101.88

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 129.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SPB opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

