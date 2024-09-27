Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT at $446.45

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $486.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.11. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

