Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.77 and last traded at $49.16. 170,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 653,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Specifically, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,498,618.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,031,053.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

