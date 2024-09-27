Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 15.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $110.76. 49,076,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 21,760,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,086,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,063,580,000 after buying an additional 519,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

