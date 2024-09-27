Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after acquiring an additional 604,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after acquiring an additional 292,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

