Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issued By B. Riley

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Comtech Telecommunications in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Comtech Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,898,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.