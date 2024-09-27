Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 10,596 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

