Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

