StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

