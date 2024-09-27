Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.