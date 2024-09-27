Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

