Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

FITB stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

