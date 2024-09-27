Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.