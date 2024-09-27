Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

