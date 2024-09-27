Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:COGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

