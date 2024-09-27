ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 24.63% and a negative return on equity of 9,826.93%.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Further Reading

