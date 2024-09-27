StockNews.com Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Buy”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wipro

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Wipro has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Wipro by 292.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 165.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,072 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.