TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $47.90 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.