StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
