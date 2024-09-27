boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Price Down 42.7%

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) fell 42.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 26,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

boohoo group Trading Down 42.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

