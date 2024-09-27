ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

XNGSF stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. ENN Energy has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.32.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

