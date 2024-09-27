Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,498,100 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 1,884,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

