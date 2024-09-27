Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,498,100 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 1,884,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
Yamada Company Profile
